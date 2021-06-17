Transparency data

Experimental statistics on NHS Test and Trace since its launch on 28 May 2020. Includes reports on NHS Test and Trace (people tested and contact tracing) and rapid (lateral flow device) testing for people without symptoms.

Department of Health and Social Care
17 June 2021
England

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 3 June to 9 June 2021

PDF, 1.2MB, 42 pages

Weekly statistics for rapid asymptomatic testing in England: 3 June to 9 June 2021

HTML

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May 2020 to 9 June 2021: data tables

ODS, 195KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May 2020 to 9 June 2021: data tables

View online Download CSV 36.2KB

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May 2020 to 9 June 2021: data tables

ODS, 814KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tests conducted: 28 May 2020 to 9 June 2021

ODS, 1.71MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The data reflects the NHS Test and Trace operation in England since its launch on 28 May 2020.

This includes 2 weekly reports:

1. NHS Test and Trace statistics:

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available
  • people transferred to the contact tracing system and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached

2. Rapid asymptomatic testing statistics: number of lateral flow device (LFD) tests conducted by test result

There are 4 sets of data tables accompanying the reports.

