Water fluoridation: health monitoring report for England 2026
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) monitors and reports on the health effects of fluoride for people living in areas covered by water fluoridation schemes.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This 2026 health monitoring report compares data on the health of people living in areas of England with varying concentrations of fluoride in their drinking water supply and in areas with or without water fluoridation schemes.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), on behalf of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has a legal duty to monitor the effects of water fluoridation schemes on health and report on it every 4 years.
Reports are available for: