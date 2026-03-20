Research and analysis

Water fluoridation: health monitoring report for England 2026

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) monitors and reports on the health effects of fluoride for people living in areas covered by water fluoridation schemes.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and UK Health Security Agency
Published
20 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Water fluoridation: health monitoring report for England 2026

PDF, 1.88 MB, 110 pages

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Short summary

HTML

Appendix: data tables

PDF, 795 KB, 38 pages

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Details

This 2026 health monitoring report compares data on the health of people living in areas of England with varying concentrations of fluoride in their drinking water supply and in areas with or without water fluoridation schemes.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), on behalf of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has a legal duty to monitor the effects of water fluoridation schemes on health and report on it every 4 years.

Reports are available for:

Updates to this page

Published 20 March 2026

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