Warning statements for labels and leaflets of certain medicines

This guidance sets out the warning statements which should appear on the label and/or in the leaflet of certain medicines.

Published 29 December 2014
Last updated 3 February 2020 — see all updates
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Additional warning statements for inclusion on the label and/or in the leaflet of certain medicines

PDF, 419KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Warning statements need to be added to the labels and leaflets of certain medicines. The words in this guidance do not need to be used verbatim but that have already been user tested and are in use on dispensing labels applied in pharmacies across the UK.

The warning statements are divided into general and specific categories and for some medicines warnings from both sections may need to be applied.

  1. An updated version of this guidance was published in September 2019.

  2. First published.

