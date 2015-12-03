Form
War Widows / War Widowers Pension / funeral expenses
This form provides information on and is used for making your first claim for a War Widows/War Widowers Pension/Funeral expenses.
Documents
Details
Once the form is completed please send the form to the address noted on the form.
If you have any other enquiries you can contact the Veterans UK as detailed below.
For help and information please ring the Veterans UK helpline on Freephone: 0808 1914 218 (UK only), Overseas helpline: +44 1253 866 043
Alternatively you can write to us:
Veterans UK
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
Lancashire
FY5 3WP
Published 3 December 2015
Last updated 2 August 2018
- Replaced form with the latest version
- Replaced form with the latest edition.
- First published.