VPAS aggregate net sales and payment information: November 2025
Information on how the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access (VPAS) controlled spend on branded medicines in the NHS between 2019 and 2023.
Documents
Details
This document sets out the NHS’s aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access (VPAS).
VPAS is an agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry that aims to:
- improve patient access to medicines by getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly
- keep the branded medicine bill affordable for the NHS through a cap in growth of branded sales
- support innovation and a successful life sciences industry in the UK