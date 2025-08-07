Decision

VPAG dispute resolution panel, June 2025: DHSC and Haleon UK Ltd

A decision from the VPAG dispute resolution panel that Haleon UK Ltd was subject to the VPAG scheme for the calendar year 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 August 2025

Documents

Dispute resolution panel decision June 2025: DHSC and Haleon UK Ltd

HTML

Details

The VPAG dispute resolution panel operates under the 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG), to consider and provide reasoned decisions for disputes under the 2024, 2019, 2014, 2009, 2008 and 2005 schemes.

This dispute between Haleon UK Ltd and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) concerns the submission by a representative of Haleon of an application form to join VPAG in January 2024, and whether it is bound by the terms of VPAG if the form was submitted in error, including whether it is subject to the VPAG payment rebate mechanism.

Updates to this page

Published 7 August 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content