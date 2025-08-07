VPAG dispute resolution panel, June 2025: DHSC and Haleon UK Ltd
A decision from the VPAG dispute resolution panel that Haleon UK Ltd was subject to the VPAG scheme for the calendar year 2024.
Documents
Details
The VPAG dispute resolution panel operates under the 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG), to consider and provide reasoned decisions for disputes under the 2024, 2019, 2014, 2009, 2008 and 2005 schemes.
This dispute between Haleon UK Ltd and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) concerns the submission by a representative of Haleon of an application form to join VPAG in January 2024, and whether it is bound by the terms of VPAG if the form was submitted in error, including whether it is subject to the VPAG payment rebate mechanism.