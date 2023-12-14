Policy paper

An agreement between DHSC, NHS England and ABPI to support patient access to medicines, the financial sustainability of the NHS and the UK life sciences sector.

The 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG) is a voluntary agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

The voluntary scheme aims to:

  • promote better patient outcomes and a healthier population
  • support UK economic growth
  • contribute to a financially sustainable NHS

The voluntary scheme will come into force on 1 January 2024 and will be in place for 5 years until 31 December 2028.

