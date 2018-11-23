2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access: heads of agreement
The outline terms agreed between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) for the voluntary scheme.
Details
The heads of agreement sets out how the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access will meet the following 3 objectives:
improve patient access to medicines by getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly
keep the branded medicine bill affordable for the NHS
support innovation and a successful life sciences industry in the UK
The voluntary scheme is an agreement negotiated between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and ABPI.
DHSC is acting on behalf of the UK government, representing the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access will run until 31 December 2023. The 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth will run from 1 January 2024.
Last updated 21 November 2023 + show all updates
Added a link to the 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth summary heads of agreement, which will run from 1 January 2024.
First published.