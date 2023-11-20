2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth: summary of the heads of agreement
The key terms of the agreement reached between the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry for a new voluntary scheme.
Documents
Details
The voluntary scheme will run for 5 years from 1 January 2024. The objectives of the voluntary scheme will be to:
- promote better patient outcomes and a healthier population
- support UK economic growth
- contribute to a financially sustainable NHS
The parties commit to continuing to work together to agree a full scheme document in accordance with the heads of agreement.