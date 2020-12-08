Guidance

Voluntary scheme for branded medicines: payment percentage for 2021

Sets out the payment due from members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access in 2021.

Department of Health and Social Care
England

The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access: payment percentage for 2021

The 2019 voluntary scheme payment percentage for 2021 will be 6.6%. This document sets out how the level was calculated.

The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) on getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly.

