Voluntary scheme aggregate net sales and payment information: May 2024
Information on how the 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG) is controlling spend on branded medicines in the NHS.
Documents
Details
This document sets out the NHS’s quarterly aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for May 2024 .
The 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG) is an agreement between the Department for Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry that aims to:
- promote better patient outcomes and a healthier population
- support UK economic growth
- contribute to a financially sustainable NHS