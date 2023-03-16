Voluntary scheme aggregate net sales and payment information: February 2023
Information on how the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is controlling spend on branded medicines in the NHS.
Documents
Details
This document sets out the NHS’s quarterly aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for November 2022.
The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between the Department for Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry that aims to:
- improve patient access to medicines by getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly
- keep the branded medicine bill affordable for the NHS through a cap in growth of branded sales
- support innovation and a successful life sciences industry in the UK