Veterans World: issue 41, December 2016

Veterans World raises awareness of help, advice and support available to veterans and their families via organisations, government, the voluntary and charitable sectors, and is aimed at people who work in an advisory capacity with the public. Its distribution includes HM Prisons, NHS Primary Trusts, Local Authorities, Resettlement Officers, Mental Health care workers, Citizen Advice Bureaux and those who work with veterans organisations.

At Veterans UK we want to make sure that as many serving personnel, Veterans and their families are aware of the many kinds of support and advice available to them, when they need it, and that it is up to date.

To help us achieve this Veterans World is now a fully digital publication, available as a PDF and via the ISSUU website, and will no longer be produced as a paper version. This and future digital versions can be accessed via GOV.UK. Also, Veterans World will be now be issued six times a year, so we can publish more information about veterans services as quickly as possible.

If you previously received a paper copy, and we had your e-mail address on record, you will be sent a link to each new issue. If you would like to receive a link, please send an e-mail to veterans-uk-veteransworld@mod.uk telling us if you are a Veteran or an Advisor and any organisation you are linked with, and we will add you to our distribution list.

We are now accepting article submissions for issue 37, which will be published in January 2016. Contributions are most welcome. If you have an article or press release that is suitable for Veterans World, to raise awareness of an initiative, scheme or organisation that offers help, advice or support to veterans, contact the Editorial Team with details:

Email: veterans-uk-veteransworld@mod.uk

Please note these contacts are for Veterans World related enquiries only. Please direct any other questions to

You now have 2 ways to view Veterans World online; you can view the magazine as a standard PDF by following the link above or via the ISSUU website, a digital publishing platform that’s free to access. We hope that this option will give you a more enjoyable and accessible way to read the magazine.

Older issues can be found on the UK government web archive