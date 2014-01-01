Guidance
Veterans Welfare Service: useful links for the service community
Links to charity or other organisations that may be able to provide advice or assistance to service personnel
Service personnel may be able to get advice, help and or support from charity or other organisations. See attachment for direct links to relevant bodies.
- Added the Armed Forces Breakfast Club to list of supportive charities.
- Winston's Wish charity included
- Added link to Royal British Legion's Knowledge Base
- Updated list.
- First published.