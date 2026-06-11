Value based procurement for medical technology
Provides a standard framework for NHS procurement professionals to assess non-financial value when buying medical technology.
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This guidance explains how NHS buyers can use value based procurement when buying medical technology.
It provides a standard set of questions and scoring criteria to help assess wider value, not only purchase price. This includes benefits for:
- productivity and efficiency in hospitals and the community
- patient experience and outcomes
- staff experience and safety
- the environment
- supply chain resilience