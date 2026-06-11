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Guidance

Value based procurement for medical technology

Provides a standard framework for NHS procurement professionals to assess non-financial value when buying medical technology.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 June 2026

Documents

Value based procurement national standard guidance for medical technology

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Details

This guidance explains how NHS buyers can use value based procurement when buying medical technology.

It provides a standard set of questions and scoring criteria to help assess wider value, not only purchase price. This includes benefits for:

  • productivity and efficiency in hospitals and the community
  • patient experience and outcomes
  • staff experience and safety
  • the environment
  • supply chain resilience

Updates to this page

Published 11 June 2026

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