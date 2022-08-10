Vaccination strategy for ongoing polio incident: JCVI statement
Advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on a vaccination strategy to control the ongoing polio incident.
Documents
Details
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) met to discuss the ongoing polio incident and to advise on a vaccination strategy. The JCVI agreed that the most immediate priority is to ensure all eligible individuals are up to date with their polio (IPV) vaccinations.
Due to the nature of this public health emergency the JCVI agreed that an urgent supplemental vaccination strategy is required to:
- prevent cases of paralysis due to poliovirus
- interrupt transmission of VDPV2 in the community
The JCVI advised that, in addition to ongoing catch-up, a supplementary IPV booster campaign should be implemented for children aged 1 to 9 years in London.