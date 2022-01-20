Vaccination of workers in social care settings other than care homes: operational guidance

This guidance supports the implementation of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No. 2) Regulations 2022 (‘the regulations’), in wider social care settings, including home care, extra care housing and supported living.

This guidance does not cover care homes. There is separate guidance on implementing these regulations in care homes.

From 1 April 2022, social care providers registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) must ensure that anyone they employ or engage to carry out direct and face-to-face CQC-regulated social care activities meets the vaccination requirements as set out in this guidance. The person must be able to prove that they meet one of the following:

satisfy the vaccination requirements

are exempt from vaccination

are covered by other exceptions

This guidance is aimed at:

service providers

CQC registered persons

local authorities

people who are employed or otherwise engaged to carry out CQC-regulated social care activity in settings other than care homes

people who receive care and support services in these settings

There is also guidance on the implementation of the regulations in healthcare settings published by NHS England.