Use of scientific advice in the UK response to COVID-19: government response to Science and Technology Committee report

The government’s response to the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee's report 'The UK response to COVID-19: use of scientific advice'.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 May 2021

The government’s response to the Science and Technology Committee report: The UK response to COVID-19: use of scientific advice (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2505-0, CP 432 PDF, 469KB, 36 pages

The government’s response to the Science and Technology Committee report: The UK response to COVID-19: use of scientific advice (print)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2505-0, CP 432 PDF, 2.08MB, 36 pages

This document sets out the government response to the recommendations made by the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee in its report The UK response to COVID-19: use of scientific advice, published on 8 January 2021.

