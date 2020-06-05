Guidance

Use of plasma donations to treat COVID-19: recommendations from SaBTO

Recommendations from the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) on the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

Published 5 June 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Proposal to allow recipients of convalescent plasma for treatment of infection with SARS-CoV-2 to donate plasma for treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals

SaBTO recommendations: pathogen reduction and bacterial screening on plasma donated for treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Details

On 28 April 2020, the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) held an emergency meeting to discuss temporarily allowing people who have received convalescent plasma (plasma from people who have had coronavirus) for treatment for COVID-19 to donate plasma themselves.

These documents set out the initial proposal and the recommendations from SaBTO.

Published 5 June 2020

