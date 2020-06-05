Use of plasma donations to treat COVID-19: recommendations from SaBTO
Recommendations from the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) on the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
On 28 April 2020, the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) held an emergency meeting to discuss temporarily allowing people who have received convalescent plasma (plasma from people who have had coronavirus) for treatment for COVID-19 to donate plasma themselves.
These documents set out the initial proposal and the recommendations from SaBTO.