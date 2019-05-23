Form
Urban Tree Challenge Fund expression of interest form
Use this form to notify the Forestry Commission that you are interested in applying for the Urban Tree Challenge Fund in year 2 of the fund (2020/2021).
Documents
Details
You must only use this form if you are applying as an individual applicant for the Urban Tree Challenge Fund. This form should not be used for block bids.
Use this form to notify the Forestry Commission of your interest in the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.
By submitting this form, your details will be added to our UTCF mailing list and you will be kept up to date with the latest information about the fund. This will include early access to information such as the launch date for year 2.
Completed expression of interest documents should be sent to UTCF@forestrycommission.gov.uk
Hard copies of completed expressions of interest forms should be sent to:
Urban Tree Challenge Fund
Forestry Commission National Office
620 Bristol Business Park
Coldharbour Lane
Bristol
BS16 1EJ