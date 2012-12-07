Small and medium-sized enterprise action plan
How the Department of Health and Social Care will support its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The plan sets out the activities that will take place to support SMEs during the department’s procurement processes. The action plan supports the government’s aspiration that 33% of procurement spend will go to SMEs by March 2022.
