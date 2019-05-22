Research and analysis

University Enterprise Zones pilot: evaluation

Evaluation reports of the effectiveness of University Enterprise Zones (UEZs).

Published 22 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Documents

University Enterprise Zones pilot: interim evaluation report

PDF, 5.41MB, 95 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Interim and process evaluation of the Bradfield Centre

PDF, 2.07MB, 27 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

University Enterprise Zones pilot: interim evaluation report

The interim evaluation report presents the results of the UEZs pilot initiative. The interim evaluation combined a process and early impact evaluation.

The process evaluation focused on an assessment of how the UEZs pilot was implemented and which aspects of the delivery arrangements had helped the effectiveness of the UEZs collaborations.

The early impact evaluation focused on understanding what difference the intervention has made to date, with a focus on the following 3 research objectives:

  • to what extent there has there been an increase in university-business engagement
  • whether there has been an increase in cooperation between universities and Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs)
  • whether this has led to better business performance

Interim and process evaluation of the Bradfield centre

Using the same evaluation framework as the main UEZs, an interim evaluation of the Bradfield centre was also completed.

Read the evaluation report with recommendations on how to evaluate progress throughout the life of the funding programme, and the policy paper about UEZs.

Published 22 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 + show all updates
  1. Interim and process evaluation of the Bradfield Centre added.
  2. First published.