University Enterprise Zones pilot: evaluation

University Enterprise Zones pilot: interim evaluation report

The interim evaluation report presents the results of the UEZs pilot initiative. The interim evaluation combined a process and early impact evaluation.

The process evaluation focused on an assessment of how the UEZs pilot was implemented and which aspects of the delivery arrangements had helped the effectiveness of the UEZs collaborations.

The early impact evaluation focused on understanding what difference the intervention has made to date, with a focus on the following 3 research objectives:

to what extent there has there been an increase in university-business engagement

whether there has been an increase in cooperation between universities and Local Enterprise Partnerships ( LEPs )

) whether this has led to better business performance

Interim and process evaluation of the Bradfield centre

Using the same evaluation framework as the main UEZs, an interim evaluation of the Bradfield centre was also completed.

Read the evaluation report with recommendations on how to evaluate progress throughout the life of the funding programme, and the policy paper about UEZs.