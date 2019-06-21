Guidance

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020

Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Education and Skills Funding Agency

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): conditions of grant 2019 to 2020

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) provides funding for all government funded schools to offer free school meals to pupils in reception, year 1, and year 2.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Published allocations

The allocations spreadsheet contains provisional revenue funding allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year for each school, based on the January 2019 school census.

Final allocations for the 2018 to 2019 academic year are also included.

We will publish final allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in June 2020.

Further information

You can read more about how much funding schools and local authorities get to provide UIFSM, and where schools can get advice.

