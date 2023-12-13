UK-Ghana Security Dialogue Communique 2023: joint statement

The United Kingdom and Ghana enjoy a deep and longstanding relationship, underpinned by our shared history, mutual trust and shared Commonwealth principles of democratic governance and respect for international humanitarian and human rights law. Our security and defence relationship is founded on these shared principles, as well as our concerns about regional instability and desire to support regional and international peace and security. The governments of both countries agree to strengthening the relationship through long-term collaboration combatting shared threats.

The governments of both countries welcome the progress made in collaboration in defence, security and law enforcement since the last ministerial dialogue. They commit to integrate the decisions made in this dialogue into workplans, reviewed through a working group structure meeting quarterly, and to agree future cooperation at the next security dialogue. This dialogue will involve all relevant ministries, departments and agencies from both governments. The working group will update seniors on progress quarterly.

The governments of both countries affirm our commitment to continue to deepen our partnership in the face of complex and evolving regional and global threats including terrorism, conflict, human trafficking, serious and organised crimes, drug trafficking, cyber-crime and piracy, and recognise the prominent role Ghana plays in countering these threats.