UK-EU security and defence partnership

We have agreed today a UK-EU Security & Defence Partnership that fills this gap in our relationship, creating a strong basis to strengthen our dialogue and co-operation. This Partnership reflects our shared geography, history, interests and values, and the fact that the UK and the EU are both significant international actors with strong defence and security capabilities and expertise.

Through this new Partnership we will ensure the interests of the British people continue to be represented at the highest level across our continent, through increased regular engagement with EU leaders.

The Partnership will enable us to upgrade our co-operation on the major shared challenges to European security – for example, through increasing support for Ukraine with joint work to tackle Russia’s illegal shadow fleet and strengthening our co-operation on sanctions, to maximise economic pressure on Putin’s war machine. It will enable closer co-operation across a wide range of areas, ranging from maritime security, space security, tackling hybrid threats, and enhancing the resilience of our critical infrastructure, to irregular migration, global health, and illicit finance.

It will also mean we can explore closer co-operation and joint investment in our defence industrial base, in a way which can support economic growth and jobs on both sides and help to prevent fragmentation.