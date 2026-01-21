Guidance

UK Clinical Research Delivery key performance indicators: methodology

Detailed information on the sources, quality and scope of the UK Clinical Research Delivery programme key performance indicators.

Department of Health and Social Care
21 January 2026

UK Clinical Research Delivery key performance indicators: methodology

This methodology accompanies the UK Clinical Research Delivery (UKCRD) programme key performance indicators (KPIs) report.

The aim of this document is to help users understand how the statistics were compiled, the quality and scope of the data reported, and how the data can be used. It is intended for users who wish to understand the technical aspects of the publication.

Published 21 January 2026

