UK Clinical Research Delivery key performance indicators: methodology
Detailed information on the sources, quality and scope of the UK Clinical Research Delivery programme key performance indicators.
Documents
Details
This methodology accompanies the UK Clinical Research Delivery (UKCRD) programme key performance indicators (KPIs) report.
The aim of this document is to help users understand how the statistics were compiled, the quality and scope of the data reported, and how the data can be used. It is intended for users who wish to understand the technical aspects of the publication.