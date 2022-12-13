UK-Albania Joint Communique: Enhancing bilateral Cooperation in areas of common interest
Joint Communique between the UK and Albania signed on 13 December 2022.
Documents
Details
The Prime Minister of the UK, Mr Rishi Sunak, and the Prime Minister of Albania, Mr Edi Rama, today agreed to enhance cooperation in three main areas of common interest:
- security issues and home affairs (with the main focus on the fight against organised crime and illegal immigration);
- economic growth and investment;
- innovation, youth and education.
