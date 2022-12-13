Policy paper

UK-Albania Joint Communique: Enhancing bilateral Cooperation in areas of common interest

Joint Communique between the UK and Albania signed on 13 December 2022.

13 December 2022

The Prime Minister of the UK, Mr Rishi Sunak, and the Prime Minister of Albania, Mr Edi Rama, today agreed to enhance cooperation in three main areas of common interest:

  • security issues and home affairs (with the main focus on the fight against organised crime and illegal immigration);
  • economic growth and investment;
  • innovation, youth and education.
