Decision

Triheptanoin in the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD)

Triheptanoin used to treat long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a group of rare inherited disorders, in adults and children of all ages.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 April 2025

Documents

Triheptanoin: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

PDF, 374 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Triheptanoin: Treatment Protocol for Healthcare Professionals

PDF, 623 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Triheptanoin: Treatment Protocol for Patients

PDF, 491 KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Triheptanoin: Treatment Protocol on the Pharmacovigilance System

PDF, 145 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Triheptanoin: Information for NHS Medical Directors

PDF, 472 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Updates to this page

Published 8 April 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content