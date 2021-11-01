Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons: UK national report for the 10th review conference

The NPT is an important international treaty which came into force in 1970. Its core aims are nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the promotion of the peaceful uses of nuclear technology. It has been a success over the last 50 years in preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, and remains the foundation and framework of the international multilateral nuclear architecture.

This report reviews the progress that the UK has made against the NPT ’s core aims. We will submit it to the United Nations before the Tenth Review Conference in New York in January 2022.

It demonstrates that the UK takes its nuclear responsibilities seriously as a nuclear weapon state (NWS). We continue to pursue nuclear disarmament, support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in strengthening the international safeguards system, and advocate sharing the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

