Guidance
Trade Union Facility Time publication service: 2018-19
Use this service to enter facility time data for your public sector organisation for 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.
Documents
Details
This guidance contains information about the Trade Union (Facility Time Publication Requirements) Regulations 2017, which took effect from 1 April 2017. These regulations were laid following the enactment of the Trade Union Act 2016.
Facility time is when an employee takes time off from their normal role to carry out duties and activities as a trade union representative.
You must be the authorised representative to report facility time on behalf of your organisation.
For background information, view the ministerial foreword for guidance on the regulations.
The service
The trade union reporting service will be available from 3 June 2019.