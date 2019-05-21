Trade Union Facility Time publication service: 2018-19

This guidance contains information about the Trade Union (Facility Time Publication Requirements) Regulations 2017, which took effect from 1 April 2017. These regulations were laid following the enactment of the Trade Union Act 2016.

Facility time is when an employee takes time off from their normal role to carry out duties and activities as a trade union representative.

You must be the authorised representative to report facility time on behalf of your organisation.

For background information, view the ministerial foreword for guidance on the regulations.

The service

The trade union reporting service will be available from 3 June 2019.

The data

Public-sector trade union facility time data