Tobacco legislation coming into force between 2010 and 2015: post implementation review

Reviews of how the legislation has been implemented.

Published 29 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care

This report presents the evidence and findings of post implementation reviews (PIRs) for the following 5 pieces of legislation:

  • Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Display) (England) Regulations 2010
  • Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Specialist Tobacconists) (England) Regulations 2010
  • Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Display of Prices) (England) Regulations 2010
  • Smoke-free (Private Vehicles) Regulations 2015
  • Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015
