Tobacco legislation coming into force between 2010 and 2015: post implementation review
Reviews of how the legislation has been implemented.
Documents
Details
This report presents the evidence and findings of post implementation reviews (PIRs) for the following 5 pieces of legislation:
- Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Display) (England) Regulations 2010
- Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Specialist Tobacconists) (England) Regulations 2010
- Tobacco Advertising and Promotion (Display of Prices) (England) Regulations 2010
- Smoke-free (Private Vehicles) Regulations 2015
- Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015
Published 29 January 2021