Notice

TN22 3RX, Mr Ed Pennigton-Ridge: environmental permit application advertisement- EPR/MB3990DR/A001

View the application submitted by Mr Ed Pennigton-Ridge for Kingswood Cottage, Ketches Lane, Sheffield Park, Uckfield, TN22 3RX.

Published 20 May 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:

  • waste and mining waste operations
  • installations
  • water discharge and groundwater activities
  • medium combustion plant and specified generators

The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement

These notices explain:

  • what the application is about
  • which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
  • when you need to comment by

The Environment Agency will decide:

  • whether to grant or refuse the application
  • what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 20 May 2019

Related content