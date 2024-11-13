The Tobacco and Vapes Bill: impact assessment

Impact assessment

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 November 2024

PDF, 2.37 MB, 294 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Impact assessment relating to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill introduced in the House of Commons on 5 November 2024.

Published 13 November 2024

