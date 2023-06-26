The Public Health England (Dissolution) (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2023

This instrument makes amendments to regulations in consequence of the dissolution of Public Health England (PHE). The various regulations amended by this instrument contain references to PHE and these references are in each case substituted with a reference to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

UKHSA was established on 1 April 2021 and assumed the health protection responsibilities and functions previously undertaken by PHE, as provided for in the various regulations amended by this instrument, when PHE ceased operating on 30 September 2021.

The amended statutory instrument, along with an explanatory memorandum, and command paper are now published on GOV.UK for 28 days, in accordance with the enhanced scrutiny procedure, before being laid for debate, and then coming into force. The territorial extent of this instrument is Great Britain.