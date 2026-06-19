The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2026
Makes changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under dental service contracts with effect from 23 June 2026.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These directions implement:
- new payments for the complex care pathways introduced as part of the 2026 contract reforms
- new additional payments for denture modifications when delivered alongside another band 2 course of treatment or the complex care pathways
- the 2026 to 2027 pay and expenses settlement for dentists
- the 2026 to 2027 dental foundation training payments for dentists
- the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate
Updates to this page
Published 19 June 2026