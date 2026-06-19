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Statutory guidance

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2026

Makes changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under dental service contracts with effect from 23 June 2026.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2026

PDF, 347 KB, 13 pages

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Details

These directions implement: 

  • new payments for the complex care pathways introduced as part of the 2026 contract reforms
  • new additional payments for denture modifications when delivered alongside another band 2 course of treatment or the complex care pathways 
  • the 2026 to 2027 pay and expenses settlement for dentists 
  • the 2026 to 2027 dental foundation training payments for dentists 
  • the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate

Updates to this page

Published 19 June 2026

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