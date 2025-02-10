The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2025
Sets out the conditions attached to the dental recruitment incentive scheme (DRIS), also known as the 'golden hello' scheme.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The dental recruitment incentive scheme (DRIS) offers a financial incentive to attract dentists to commit to work in parts of England that are struggling to recruit NHS dentists.
The DRIS applies to integrated care boards and dental practices providing NHS services in England who are facing recruitment and retention challenges.
These directions set out the conditions attached to the scheme.