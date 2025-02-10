Statutory guidance

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2025

Sets out the conditions attached to the dental recruitment incentive scheme (DRIS), also known as the 'golden hello' scheme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 February 2025

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.2) Directions 2025

PDF, 126 KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The dental recruitment incentive scheme (DRIS) offers a financial incentive to attract dentists to commit to work in parts of England that are struggling to recruit NHS dentists.

The DRIS applies to integrated care boards and dental practices providing NHS services in England who are facing recruitment and retention challenges.

These directions set out the conditions attached to the scheme.

