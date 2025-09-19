The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No. 3) Directions 2025
Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2025.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The changes implemented in these directions relate to:
- implementation of the 2025 to 2026 pay and expenses settlement for dentists
- implementation of the 2025 to 2026 dental foundation training payments for dentists
- insertion of the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate