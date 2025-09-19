Statutory guidance

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No. 3) Directions 2025

Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2025.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 September 2025

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) (No.3) Directions 2025

PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The changes implemented in these directions relate to:

  • implementation of the 2025 to 2026 pay and expenses settlement for dentists
  • implementation of the 2025 to 2026 dental foundation training payments for dentists
  • insertion of the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate

Updates to this page

Published 19 September 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content