The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2025
Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2024.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The changes implemented in these directions relate to:
-
implementation of the 2024 to 2025 pay and expenses settlement for dentists
-
implementation of the 2024 to 2025 dental foundation training payments for dentists
-
insertion of the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate
-
implementation of the 2024 to 2025 New Patient Premium scheme payments for dentists