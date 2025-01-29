Statutory guidance

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2025

Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 January 2025

Applies to England

Documents

The Primary Dental Services Statement of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2025

PDF, 55.9 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The changes implemented in these directions relate to:

  • implementation of the 2024 to 2025 pay and expenses settlement for dentists

  • implementation of the 2024 to 2025 dental foundation training payments for dentists

  • insertion of the applicable up-to-date maternity allowance rate

  • implementation of the 2024 to 2025 New Patient Premium scheme payments for dentists

