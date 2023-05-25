The National Health Service Pension Scheme (Member Contributions) (Amendment) Regulations 2023
Report detailing the uplifts to the member contribution tier thresholds.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This report details the enhanced consultation process which set out proposals to uplift the member contribution tier thresholds in the NHS Pension Scheme in line with the Agenda for Change pay award for England.
This report is a statutory report and has been laid before Parliament in accordance with section 22(2)(b) of the Public Service Pensions Act 2013.
As part of the process to uplift the NHS Pension Scheme member contribution structure in line with the Agenda for Change pay award for England, the department conducted a full public consultation process. This included a consultation setting out the proposals and a consultation response document which responded to feedback, as well as the section 22 report detailing the consultation process.