The National Health Service Litigation Authority (Safety and Learning) Directions 2019

Directions given to the National Health Service Litigation Authority (NHSLA).

Published 17 December 2019
Department of Health and Social Care

These directions enable the NHS Litigation Authority to carry out safety and learning functions as part of administering indemnity schemes established under section 71 of the National Health Service Act 2006.

The NHS Litigation Authority operates under the name of NHS Resolution.

These directions came into force on 5 December 2019.

