The National Health Service Litigation Authority Directions 2013:

transfer the functions of the National Clinical Assessment Service ( NCAS ) to the NHSLA

) to the allow the NHSLA to handle and process claims arising from liabilities transferred to the Secretary of State

to handle and process claims arising from liabilities transferred to the Secretary of State allow the NHSLA to handle and process claims relating to the activities of Jimmy Savile

They came into force on 1 April 2013.

The National Health Service Litigation Authority (Amendment) Directions 2013 extend the scope of the claims that the NHSLA is directed to handle in respect of the liabilities transferred to the Secretary of State in April 2013.

The National Health Service Litigation Authority (Amendment) Directions 2019 amend the 2013 directions by providing a schedule setting out the requirements regarding the establishment and operation of effective alert systems and associated databases.