The Innovative Devices Access Pathway ( IDAP ) pilot is an initiative to bring new technologies and solutions to the National Health Service ( NHS ) to help with medical needs that are not currently being met.

The aim of IDAP is to enable and improve patient access to innovative and transformative medical devices by providing an integrated and enhanced regulatory and access pathway to developers. The aim of the pilot is to test the main elements of the pathway and to provide informative learning and feedback that helps to build the future IDAP .

The IDAP is open to UK and international commercial and non-commercial developers with new health technology solutions.