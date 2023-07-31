The government's response to the Adult Social Care Committee report

This is the government’s formal response to the House of Lords Adult Social Care Committee report, A “gloriously ordinary life”: spotlight on adult social care, published on 8 December 2022.

The report makes a case for the central importance of the adult social care sector and the challenge of ensuring it delivers for everyone who interacts with it, either as someone who draws on, or provides, care and support, both now and in the future. It emphasised the importance of adult social care allowing everyone to live in a place they call home. The committee considered several important issues, such as reforming adult social care, improving the workforce and ensuring the personalisation of care.

This response makes clear the government’s commitment to delivering an ambitious vision for reform, drawing on the plan set out in Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care. The response focuses on various aspects of the government’s social care reforms. This includes the ambitious plan for workforce to improve the recognition of social care as a profession. It also includes support for innovative delivery of care, including support on housing.

The response also covers the financial settlement for adult social care, including the £7.5 billion in additional funding over the next 2 years to support adult social care and discharge. Where appropriate we have grouped recommendations and responded to these collectively.

