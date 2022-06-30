The Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 – equality impact assessment
Sets out the equality analysis undertaken for the Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 was laid in parliament on 30 June 2022.
This document sets out an assessment of impact of the Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 on those with protected characteristics, as required under the public sector equality duty.