The Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 – equality impact assessment

Sets out the equality analysis undertaken for the Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 June 2022

Applies to England

The Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022: equality impact assessment

The Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 was laid in parliament on 30 June 2022.

This document sets out an assessment of impact of the Gender Recognition (Disclosure of Information) (England) Order 2022 on those with protected characteristics, as required under the public sector equality duty.

