The Exercise of Commissioning Functions by the NHS Commissioning Board (Coronavirus) (No 2) Directions 2020
Directions given to the National Health Service Commissioning Board by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Documents
Details
These directions replace those published on 20 April and set out the exercise of functions for NHSE England to support the provision of services by the NHS to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
The power will last until 31 March 2021.
Published 18 August 2020