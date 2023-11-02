The Digital Direction for the Healthcare & Medical Operational Capability Function
The Digital Direction creates a framework that steers all digital efforts within the Ministry of Defence Medical Services and the Healthcare & Medical Operational Capability Function.
Documents
Details
The world is increasingly complex and change is constant. We therefore require ‘digital direction’ or guidance that allows us to safeguard organisational resilience - the ability to adapt while still delivering the needs of Defence – while still getting us from where we are today to where we want to be. This document creates a line-of-sight or ‘golden thread’ between the ‘ends’ (defined in the H&MOC Functional Strategy and the pan-Defence strategies - Digital, Data and AI) and the enabling digital ‘ways’ and ‘means’.
A Digital Future for Defence Medical Services