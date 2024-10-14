The Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives Safety Regulator (DOSR) - Regulatory Notices

The Defence Safety Authority’s (DSA’s) regulators provide regulatory advice, normally through issuing Regulatory Notices or Regulatory Instructions. These are published by the individual DSA regulator as stand-alone documents. All regulatory advice is strongly recommended practice. The burden of proof that the regulation is satisfied rests entirely with the regulated community. Care is taken to ensure that regulatory advice details what is required and to what standard but is not prescriptive as to how it is to be achieved.

DOSR Regulatory Notices may detail new or revised safety criteria or parameters for scenarios under the remit of the DOSR.

These scenarios include: Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) Acquisition, Defence In-service and Operational Safety Management, Defence Ranges, Major Accident Control, and Laser Safety, covered by the DOSR Publication suite DSA 02.OME and DSA 03.OME

Regulatory Notices are usually issued to facilitate a change in procedure or require an action to be undertaken to improve the level of protection or instruction in a potentially dangerous situation. DOSR Regulatory Notices remain extant until either cancelled or incorporated into DSA 02.OME regulations or DSA 03.OME guidance material and should be acted upon within a reasonable time if a time period is not stated.