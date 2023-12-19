The Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (Amendment and Consequential Provision) Regulations 2023
This Statutory Instrument makes the necessary legislative amendments to update the statute book by removing references to the revoked Annex VIII of GB Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures Regulation.
This instrument makes consequential amendments to Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 December 2008 on classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures (“the GB CLP Regulation”), to remove mention of Annex VIII following the revocation of Annex VIII of the GB CLP Regulation by the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 (“the 2023 Act”).
This instrument also revokes certain retained EU legislation which are made redundant due to the revocation of Annex VIII of the GB CLP Regulation by the 2023 Act.
Laid on: 08 December 2023