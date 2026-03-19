The Blood Safety and Quality Common Framework
Sets out how the UK and devolved governments will continue to work closely and collaboratively together on blood safety and quality policy.
Documents
Details
The Blood Safety and Quality Provisional Common Framework supports the continuity of good working relations, open communication and the maintenance of a compatible minimum set of high standards of safety and quality for blood and blood components.
The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved governments, has received Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) provisional approval and has now been finalised.