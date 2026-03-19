Policy paper

The Blood Safety and Quality Common Framework

Sets out how the UK and devolved governments will continue to work closely and collaboratively together on blood safety and quality policy.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 March 2026

Documents

The Blood Safety and Quality Common Framework

HTML

Details

The Blood Safety and Quality Provisional Common Framework supports the continuity of good working relations, open communication and the maintenance of a compatible minimum set of high standards of safety and quality for blood and blood components.

The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved governments, has received Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) provisional approval and has now been finalised.

Updates to this page

Published 19 March 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content