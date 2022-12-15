The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access: payment percentage for 2023
Sets out the payment due from members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access in 2023.
The 2019 voluntary scheme payment percentage for 2023 will be 26.5%. This document sets out how the level was set.
The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry that aims to:
- improve patient access to medicines by getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly
- keep the branded medicine bill affordable for the NHS through a cap in growth of branded sales
- support innovation and a successful life sciences industry in the UK